Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan says his family and wife don't want him to enter politics. Instead, he would like to help guide where he can.

Will Raghuram Rajan join politics soon? The former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor refuted rumours that he would join the Congress party amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. "Rather than enter politics, what I would like to do is help guide where I can, and that's what I am trying," Rajan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exclusive interview with The Print, Raghuram Rajan said," I have said this repeatedly and people still don't believe me that I am an academic, my business is not kissing babies."

He went on to say that his family and wife don't want him to enter politics. “I have a family and a wife, who doesn't want me to enter politics for a good reason..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rumours about Rajan joining the Congress date back to 2022 when he joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. A video circulating on social media showed him walking with Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had asked Rajan in a free-wheeling interview about his views on the current economic conditions in India, the US, and other countries, challenges faced by small industries, and economic inequality, among other things.

Speaking about the economy, the former central bank governor had said, “So the next year is going to be more difficult than this one, of course, this one had lots of difficulties with the war and all that. Growth is going to be slow in the world more generally as people are raising interest rates, that brings down growth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Just before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, speculations were rife that Raghuram Rajan could be a Congress or Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra.

This was after Rajan had met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on January 31.

Following the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on Instagram, "Truly a delight to host Raghu Rajan ji at our home, Matoshri. Apart from his already vast contribution to our economy in various roles, including being the Governor of the RBI, we strongly believe the future of the Indian economy must be guided by such individuals with a vision for the future." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Rajan has now dispelled all rumours about joining politics.

