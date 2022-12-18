The Centre will host a millet food festival and lunch at the Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the International Year of Millets, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the event.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at its 75th session in March 2021 declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. Spearheaded by PM Modi, the Government of India sponsored the proposal for International Year of Millets 2023, which was accepted by the UNGA.

On Tuesday, MPs from all parties will sit down to taste variety of cuisine prepared from indigenous millets, such as ragi (finger millet), jowar (sorghum) and bajra (pearl millets).

“Chefs will prepare a variety of healthy meals and dishes made from Indian millets. The preparations are being overseen by minister of state for agriculture Shobha Karandlaje," an official with knowledge of the matter said, as reported by Hindusthan Times.

On December 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for crop diversification and millet farming to enhance global food security and make agriculture climate resilient in a message delivered during the opening ceremony of International Year of Millets in Rome, the headquarters of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, an official statement said.

The earliest evidence for these grains has been found in the Indus civilization and they were one of the first plants to be domesticated for food, Modi had said.

Thanking the global community for supporting India's proposal to mark the International Year of Millets, PM said, "It was mentioned that millets are good for the consumer, cultivator and climate. Millets are nutritious and can be cultivated in semi-arid zones besides consuming less water for irrigation."

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, IYM 2023 will be an opportunity to raise awareness of, and direct policy attention to the nutritional and health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under adverse and changing climatic conditions.

The Year will also promote the sustainable production of millets while highlighting their potential to provide new sustainable market opportunities for producers and consumers.