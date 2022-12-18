'Ragi', 'Bajra' rotis on Parliament's menu; MPs to be served with 'healthy' food on Tuesday2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:18 AM IST
MPs from all parties will sit down to taste variety of cuisine prepared from indigenous millets
The Centre will host a millet food festival and lunch at the Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the International Year of Millets, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend the event.