Indian Rugby Football Union president and famed actor Rahul Bose took to Twitter to express his disappointment in taking a Vistara flight. The former Indian rugby player complained about delayed boarding, tasteless food and not finding lounge access at the Ahmedabad airport. However, instead of tagging the airline Vistara, Bose mistakenly tagged a woman who goes by the same name.

The funny part is that the mistake might be common, as the women's bio specifically mentions ‘Not an airline’.

On Monday evening, using Twitter, he wrote, "Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. I've flown Vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today's #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point."

The actor, however, tags the wrong Vistara while venting out his frustration. But, taking note of the actor's complaint, the airline mentions, we are concerned to note your agony. We regret that currently, we do not have a lounge tie-up at Ahmedabad airport. We are constantly working on making necessary enhancements.

The actor again hits back saying “You clearly don’t regret it because the ground staff person (I don’t want to mention names) casually, almost bored, without a hint of embarassment (you have to hand it to her for sheer chutzpah), said there was no lounge facility for Business Class passengers. Zero apology!"

Rahul was in Ahmedabad to meet the teams before the rugby tournament at the 2022 National Games of India.