Rahul Bose complains about flight experience wrongly tagging woman with bio ‘Not an airline’1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 05:48 PM IST
The mistake might be common, as the women's bio specifically mentions ‘Not an airline’
The mistake might be common, as the women's bio specifically mentions ‘Not an airline’
Listen to this article
Indian Rugby Football Union president and famed actor Rahul Bose took to Twitter to express his disappointment in taking a Vistara flight. The former Indian rugby player complained about delayed boarding, tasteless food and not finding lounge access at the Ahmedabad airport. However, instead of tagging the airline Vistara, Bose mistakenly tagged a woman who goes by the same name.