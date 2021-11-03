The BCCI on Wednesday appointed former India captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach of team India. He will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The board had invited applications for the position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri’s successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Dravid had applied for the position the same day.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly welcomed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. “Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction."

"Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights," he said.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team."

“With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job," he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Dravid said that it was an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. "Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he said.

The board congratulated former head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach B Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and batting coach Vikram Rathour on a successful tenure. Under Shastri, the board said, the Indian Cricket Team adopted a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions. “India climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England," the BCCI said.

“India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21. India were also the first team to win all 5 T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Mr Shastri and his team’s guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home," the boa.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.