Rahul Dravid appointed as head coach of Indian men's cricket team: BCCI

Commenting on his appointment, Dravid said that it was an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. "Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he said.

