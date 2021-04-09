OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rahul Dravid's 'never seen side' in new advertisement leaves Virat Kohli in splits. Watch video

Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive captainship and attitude on the field, however, former India cricketer Rahul Dravid has shocked many including the Indian skipper by his acting in a commercial.

Featuring in an advertisement, Dravid can be seen shouting at others from his car and even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Dravid featured in an ad for CRED, a Bengaluru-based credit card bill payment platform. In the ad, shared by Kohli on Twitter, actor Jim Sarbh can be seen saying: "When you pay your Credit Cards bills on CRED, you earn CRED coins. Use them to claim cashback and rewards. I know this sounds ridiculous. It is like saying Rahul Dravid has anger issues."

Later, Dravid appears in the ad, shouting at everyone from his car and even breaking the side-mirror of a car standing next to him with his bat before getting out of the car's rooftop and shouting "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main."

Understandably, this ad had cricket fans and Kohli in splits.

Kohli was surprised to see Dravid's "never-seen-before" angry side. Commenting on the ad, India skipper Kohli wrote: "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai."

Meanwhile, Kohli is preparing for the opening game of IPL season 14 as his team Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Premium Premium

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

1 min read . 04:45 PM IST
MPSC or Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams postponed due to COVIDPremium Premium

MPSC or Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams postponed amid COVID surge. Details here

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Migrants board a train to leave for their home states amid rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.Premium Premium

Travelling by train? No need to carry Covid-19 negative certificate, says Railways

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
No plans to halt train servicesPremium Premium

COVID: Railways says no communique yet from Maharashtra to stop train services

2 min read . 04:19 PM IST

Kohli said he expects a great game against the defending champions and added that the side will focus on their skills and strength. "I truly believe that we have to focus on our skills and our strengths as a side. Mumbai, obviously, is a champion team they know how to win this competition, we know the strength of their team so if focus too much on that then we are not gonna focus on what we can do.

"At the end of the day, you are playing cricket which is played on the day in the moment and you could be better than any other guy in the world at that moment," Kohli said in a video posted by the RCB on their official Twitter handle.

"Coming up against Mumbai is always an exciting challenge. Last year, we had two exciting games and we won one and they won the second one which was obviously close and they came through because they have such a strong team. The first one was a cliff-hanger as well big scores and Super Over. We expect a great game to start off the IPL. I can't think of a more exciting or highly skilled intense game to start off the IPL," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout