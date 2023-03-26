Rahul Gandhi acting ‘martyr’ to take political mileage in Karnataka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad added that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification was natural under the Representation of People Act, after his sentencing
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he is resorting to lies again to defend his London speech. The senior BJP leader also added that after his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is trying to prove himself a “martyr" and is looking at taking political mileage in the upcoming Karnataka polls.
