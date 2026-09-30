Rahul Gandhi–Ajmal Kasab comparison row: Congress Seva Dal files cyber complaint against ex-IAF officer

The Congress Seva Dal has filed a cyber complaint against retired Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Anoop Verma over a social media post comparing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Verma on Tuesday shared a collage on X featuring Rahul Gandhi and Kasab, with both shown carrying bags. Gandhi was pictured on the left.

“With all conviction, I can tell you guys The person on left is far more dangerous for Bharat,” Verma wrote.

The post triggered a political row over the comparison involving Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Kasab, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Congress Seva Dal says it will pursue matter legally The Congress Seva Dal legal cell said the matter would be pursued through “appropriate legal channels”.

The organisation said it would “not tolerate any malicious or unlawful acts targeting the Congress Party and its leaders or members.”

“We are committed to challenging every unlawful act that seeks to malign constitutional offices, defame Congress leaders, or equate democratic dissent with terrorism, as alleged in the present case.”

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The organisation also referred to constitutional protections relating to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, while noting that such freedoms are subject to lawful restrictions.

It said it would pursue remedies under the Constitution, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and applicable cyber laws.

“No one is above the law, and accountability must be ensured through due process,” they said.

Retired IAF officer calls out Rahul Gandhi-Kasab comparison The post also drew a response from retired Indian Air Force officer Sgt Karmveer Singh, who said a cyber complaint had been filed and criticised the comparison between Gandhi and a convicted terrorist.

“You are comparing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with a CONVICTED TERRORIST,” Singh wrote on X.

Singh said political disagreement was part of democracy but that “respect and decency should remain non-negotiable”.

“You served in the Army, at least maintain some decorum and dignity…You can criticise the LoP without making such comparisons. Disagreement is democratic. Respect and decency should remain non-negotiable,” he wrote on X.

“Democracy allows for deep political differences, but stooping to this level compromises basic human decency and democratic values. As a veteran who proudly served the IAF for 24 years, I find your cheap antics an absolute embarrassment. Your behaviour is a matter of profound shame for you and your family.”

“Wearing the uniform once doesn’t give you a license to act like a political troll,” he added.

Who was Ajmal Kasab? Kasab was the only attacker captured alive during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai between November 26 and November 29, killing 166 people and injuring 238. Security forces captured Kasab and killed the other nine attackers during the operation.

A special court in Mumbai convicted Kasab and sentenced him to death. The Bombay High Court upheld the sentence.

On August 29, 2012, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal and confirmed the death penalty. The apex court convicted him of multiple offences, including murder and waging war against the Government of India.