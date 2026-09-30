Rahul Gandhi–Ajmal Kasab comparison row: Congress Seva Dal files cyber complaint against ex-IAF officer

The Congress Seva Dal has filed a cyber complaint against retired Indian Air Force Flight Lieutenant Anoop Verma over a social media post comparing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Ajmal Kasab, the convicted terrorist involved in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

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Verma on Tuesday shared a collage on X featuring Rahul Gandhi and Kasab, with both shown carrying bags. Gandhi was pictured on the left.

“With all conviction, I can tell you guys The person on left is far more dangerous for Bharat,” Verma wrote.

The post triggered a political row over the comparison involving Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Kasab, who was convicted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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Congress Seva Dal says it will pursue matter legally The Congress Seva Dal legal cell said the matter would be pursued through “appropriate legal channels”.

The organisation said it would “not tolerate any malicious or unlawful acts targeting the Congress Party and its leaders or members.”

“We are committed to challenging every unlawful act that seeks to malign constitutional offices, defame Congress leaders, or equate democratic dissent with terrorism, as alleged in the present case.”

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The organisation also referred to constitutional protections relating to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, while noting that such freedoms are subject to lawful restrictions.

It said it would pursue remedies under the Constitution, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and applicable cyber laws.

“No one is above the law, and accountability must be ensured through due process,” they said.

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Retired IAF officer calls out Rahul Gandhi-Kasab comparison The post also drew a response from retired Indian Air Force officer Sgt Karmveer Singh, who said a cyber complaint had been filed and criticised the comparison between Gandhi and a convicted terrorist.

“You are comparing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) with a CONVICTED TERRORIST,” Singh wrote on X.

Singh said political disagreement was part of democracy but that “respect and decency should remain non-negotiable”.

“You served in the Army, at least maintain some decorum and dignity…You can criticise the LoP without making such comparisons. Disagreement is democratic. Respect and decency should remain non-negotiable,” he wrote on X.

“Democracy allows for deep political differences, but stooping to this level compromises basic human decency and democratic values. As a veteran who proudly served the IAF for 24 years, I find your cheap antics an absolute embarrassment. Your behaviour is a matter of profound shame for you and your family.”

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“Wearing the uniform once doesn’t give you a license to act like a political troll,” he added.

Who was Ajmal Kasab? Kasab was the only attacker captured alive during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai between November 26 and November 29, killing 166 people and injuring 238. Security forces captured Kasab and killed the other nine attackers during the operation.

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A special court in Mumbai convicted Kasab and sentenced him to death. The Bombay High Court upheld the sentence.

On August 29, 2012, the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal and confirmed the death penalty. The apex court convicted him of multiple offences, including murder and waging war against the Government of India.

Authorities executed Kasab by hanging at Yerwada Central Prison in Pune on November 21, 2012, after authorities rejected his mercy petition.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.