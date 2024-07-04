Rahul Gandhi alleges no compensation for slain Agniveer Ajay Kumar, Army clarifies ’already given ₹98 lakh’

The Indian Army denies claims that it has not compensated Agniveer Ajay Kumar's family, stating that they have received 98.39 lakh out of the total due amount.

Written By Alka Jain
Updated12:52 PM IST
The Indian Army denies claims that it has not compensated Agniveer Ajay Kumar's family who lost his life in the line of duty.
The Indian Army denies claims that it has not compensated Agniveer Ajay Kumar’s family who lost his life in the line of duty.

The Indian Army on Wednesday rejected claims that no compensation has been paid to the kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty, saying his family has been given 98.39 lakh out of the due amount.

The total sum will be around 1.65 crore, the statement said in a "clarification" issued after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X. The video allegedly features Ajay's father claiming they had not received any money.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says ‘Agniveer’ is ‘use and throw labour’ for Modi govt

On Monday, Singh had said that an Agniveer who lays down his life in the line of duty gets a compensation of 1 crore. His rebuttal came after after Gandhi criticised the Agnipath scheme, saying the government does not even give Agniveers the status of a "shaheed" (martyr) and that no compensation is extended to their families if they are killed in action.

“Certain posts on the social media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full military honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid 98.39 lakhs,” the Army wrote on X.

Also Read | Modi 3.0: NDA ally JD(U) wants ‘modifications’ in Agniveer scheme

"Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be 1.65 cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers. #IndianArmy," it added.

Singh then asked Gandhi not to mislead Parliament and also requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge the former Congress president's claims on the Agnipath scheme.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi alleges no compensation for slain Agniveer Ajay Kumar, Army clarifies ’already given ₹98 lakh’

Most Active Stocks

Godrej Consumer Products

1,377.25
07:20 AM | 4 JUL 2024
10.2 (0.75%)

Bharat Electronics

316.00
07:23 AM | 4 JUL 2024
1.45 (0.46%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
07:23 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

218.95
07:23 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.25 (-0.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

2,650.30
07:19 AM | 4 JUL 2024
210.1 (8.61%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,076.40
07:19 AM | 4 JUL 2024
390.15 (8.33%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

9,920.00
07:18 AM | 4 JUL 2024
630.2 (6.78%)

Lupin

1,737.90
07:18 AM | 4 JUL 2024
107.1 (6.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue