The Indian Army on Wednesday rejected claims that no compensation has been paid to the kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty, saying his family has been given ₹98.39 lakh out of the due amount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total sum will be around ₹1.65 crore, the statement said in a "clarification" issued after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X. The video allegedly features Ajay's father claiming they had not received any money.

On Monday, Singh had said that an Agniveer who lays down his life in the line of duty gets a compensation of ₹1 crore. His rebuttal came after after Gandhi criticised the Agnipath scheme, saying the government does not even give Agniveers the status of a "shaheed" (martyr) and that no compensation is extended to their families if they are killed in action. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Certain posts on the social media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of kin of Agniveer Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full military honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs," the Army wrote on X.

"Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately ₹67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers. #IndianArmy," it added.

Singh then asked Gandhi not to mislead Parliament and also requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge the former Congress president's claims on the Agnipath scheme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

