Rahul Gandhi appears before Bhiwandi court in 2014 RSS defamation case. Here's why

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court on Saturday to furnish a fresh surety in a 2014 defamation case filed by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist.

Gandhi named the Congress' Maharashtra chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as his new guarantor, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi, who faced a black-flag protest by BJP workers on his way to Bhiwandi in the Thane district, reached the court premises with Sakpal and other senior party leaders.

What's the 2014 RSS defamation case? Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Rajesh Kunte filed a complaint in the court alleging that Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at a rally at Sonale village during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, stated that the Sangh was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The false remark maligned the RSS's image, claimed Kunte in his complaint under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kunte's cross-examination and re-examination during the trial are over.

Why did Rahul Gandhi appear in court today? Rahul Gandhi was required to appear before the court in person in the case following the death of his previous guarantor, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, who passed away in December last year.

The legal proceedings, which involved Gandhi signing a fresh bail bond, were completed within half an hour. Sakpal has been presented as his new guarantor in the case.

Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer confirmed that the procedural formalities were successful.

"We have full faith in the Indian judiciary and are confident that justice will be served. While Gandhi has been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance in future hearings, we will present our defence witnesses at the appropriate time," Iyer was quoted by PTI as saying.