Rahul Gandhi undertakes padayatra in poll-bound Mizoram | Watch video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived at Manipur's capital Aizawl to campaign for party candidates for the November 7 assembly elections. Gandhi started a padayatra (campaign while walking) in the northeastern state. The senior Congress leader will be in Aizawl for two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi arrived in Aizawl aboard a helicopter from Tripura's capital Agartala, Mizoram Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said.

Gandhi took a padayatra (march) from Chanmari junction to Raj Bhavan, a distance of around 4-5 km, and address a rally near the governor's house. In the evening, Gandhi will interact with the students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the PM was more concerned about happenings in Israel than in Manipur.

"It is amazing to me that the PM and the Government of India are so interested in what is happening in Israel (Israel-Hamas conflict) but not interested at all in what is happening in Manipur, where people have been murdered, women molested and babies killed," he said.

He further launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre and said that the demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are designed to destroy small and medium businesses in the county. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing people in Mizoram's Aizawl on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said, "GST is designed to destroy small and medium businesses, it is designed to weaken farmers of India. All of you know what happened with demonetization, it was a ridiculous idea thought up by the Prime Minister of our country."

"The economy still hasn't recovered. If you want to understand PM's strategy for developing India's economy, it can be summed up in one word 'Adani'. Everything is designed to help one businessman, so that is the state of the nation, " he added.

Meanwhile, Congress has also released a list of 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly polls with the party's state unit chief Lalsawta fielded from Aizawl West-III. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Mizoram Congress Committee chief Lalsawta was fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was nominated from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.

On Tuesday, he will meet party leaders and address a press conference in Aizawl, Renthlei said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He will also visit Lunglei town in the southern part of the state and hold a public meeting there.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi via Agartala by a chopper from Lunglei tomorrow (17 October).

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged most seats at 26 with a vote share of 37.8%.

Political parties, churches, civil society organisations, and student bodies have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reschedule the vote counting date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for the Christian community of the state.

Christians account for around 87% of Mizoram's population, according to the 2011 census. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!