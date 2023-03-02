Need new thinking to promote democratic environment: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge
- Rahul Gandhi said that in addition to shedding manufacturing jobs the US had become less open after 11 September 2001, while China ‘idolises harmony’ through organisation around the Chinese Communist Party.
Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi who is in the United Kingdom delivered a speech at Britain's prestigious Cambridge University on the 'art of listening'. Rahul Gandhi in his speech, has called for new thinking to promote a democratic environment in the world that should not be imposed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×