Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Modi's 'swipe' at the states for not reducing petrol, diesel taxes.

His remarks came a day after Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man.

Gandhi alleged that the prime minister is abdicating his responsibility by blaming states for the high fuel prices even when the Centre has taken 68 percent of all fuel taxes.

High Fuel prices - blame states

Coal shortage - blame states

Oxygen shortage - blame states



68% of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.



Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2022

