Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over fuel price issue: 'It's coercive'1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2022, 11:08 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce VAT
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Modi's 'swipe' at the states for not reducing petrol, diesel taxes.
His remarks came a day after Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man.
Gandhi alleged that the prime minister is abdicating his responsibility by blaming states for the high fuel prices even when the Centre has taken 68 percent of all fuel taxes.
"High Fuel prices - blame states
Coal shortage - blame states
Oxygen shortage - blame states
68% of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.
Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.