Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over fuel price issue: 'It's coercive'

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over fuel price issue: 'It's coercive'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Livemint

Rahul Gandhi's remarks came a day after Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce VAT

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Modi's 'swipe' at the states for not reducing petrol, diesel taxes.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Modi's 'swipe' at the states for not reducing petrol, diesel taxes.

His remarks came a day after Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man.

His remarks came a day after Modi flagged higher fuel prices in many opposition-ruled states and urged them to reduce VAT in "national interest" to benefit the common man.

Gandhi alleged that the prime minister is abdicating his responsibility by blaming states for the high fuel prices even when the Centre has taken 68 percent of all fuel taxes.

Gandhi alleged that the prime minister is abdicating his responsibility by blaming states for the high fuel prices even when the Centre has taken 68 percent of all fuel taxes.

 

 

"High Fuel prices - blame states

"High Fuel prices - blame states

Coal shortage - blame states

Coal shortage - blame states

Oxygen shortage - blame states

Oxygen shortage - blame states

68% of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.

68% of all fuel taxes are taken by the centre. Yet, the PM abdicates responsibility.

Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Modi’s Federalism is not cooperative. It’s coercive," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 