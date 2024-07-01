Rahul Gandhi says ‘Agniveer’ is ‘use and throw labour’ for Modi govt; Rajnath Singh rebuffs jibe — ‘ ₹1 crore…’

Objecting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said financial assistance of 1 crore was given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrificed his life while protecting the country's borders.

Livemint
First Published05:42 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi on Monday.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Monday attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the ‘Agniveer’ scheme, alleging that ‘an Agniveer’ is a ‘use and throw labourer’ for the central government.

While making his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said: “One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use & throw labourer...”

 

 

Also Read | Watch: Lord Shiva’s image in hand, Rahul Gandhi’s Hinduism jibe at BJP in LS

Objecting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “He (Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war.”

 

 

Also Read | PM Modi hits back at LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: ‘Calling Hindus violent is…’

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed an uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks pertaining to the Hindu community.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Gandhi said there has been “a systematic attack” on the idea of India.

“There has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed. ..I was attacked by the order of the Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...,” he said.

 

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on NEET-UG row in Lok Sabha

“Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi,” the Congress leader said.

On Sunday, the Congress leader had said that he would raise the voice of the people of India in Parliament.

“When I became LoP, I realised my personal aspirations, fears have to be put aside, I represent all opposition parties,” Gandhi said during his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi says ‘Agniveer’ is ‘use and throw labour’ for Modi govt; Rajnath Singh rebuffs jibe — ‘ ₹1 crore…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue