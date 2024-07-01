Rahul Gandhi says ‘Agniveer’ is ‘use and throw labour’ for Modi govt; Rajnath Singh rebuffs jibe — ‘ ₹1 crore…’

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Monday attacked the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the ‘Agniveer’ scheme, alleging that ‘an Agniveer’ is a ‘use and throw labourer’ for the central government.

While making his first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said: “One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use & throw labourer...”

#WATCH | Speaking on the Agniveer scheme for entry into Armed Forces, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but he is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use & throw labourer..." pic.twitter.com/9mItAlHS72 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Objecting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: “He (Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of ₹one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war.”

Objecting to LoP Rahul Gandhi's statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "He Rahul Gandhi) should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of ₹one crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting… https://t.co/gJLaQLFdiO — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed an uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks pertaining to the Hindu community.

Targeting the BJP-led government, Gandhi said there has been “a systematic attack” on the idea of India.

“There has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed. ..I was attacked by the order of the Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...,” he said.

“Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi,” the Congress leader said.

On Sunday, the Congress leader had said that he would raise the voice of the people of India in Parliament.