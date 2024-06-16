Calling EVMs in India as 'black box', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to a post by Elon Musk and backed Tesla CEO's concern on Electronic Voting Machine.

Gandhi made the comment in reply to Elon Musk's post on X where he responded to a post by Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the independent candidate for President of the United States over alleged irregularities in Puerto Rico's primary elections.

"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," said Musk reposting Kennedy Jr's post.

Reacting to Musk's post, Rahul Gandhi shared a news report which claimed that the relative of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate Ravindra Waikar – who won the Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North West constituency by 48 votes – was using the phone which was connected to the Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs), and said that EVMs in India are a "black box".

"EVMs in India are a "black box," and nobody is allowed to scrutinize them. Serious concerns are being raised about transparency in our electoral process," said the Congress leader in response to Musk's post on X.

Gandhi further added, "Democracy ends up becoming a sham and prone to fraud when institutions lack accountability."

"Again you started blaming EVM," said one of the X users.

"ECI has failed to maintain, retain, regain or reinstate the trust of the public interest large," said another user.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar also reacted to Musk's post and said that it was a huge sweeping generalization statement that implies no one can build secure digital hardware.

"Wrong.@elonmusk's view may apply to US n other places - where they use regular compute platforms to build Internet connected Voting machines.But Indian EVMs are custom designed, secure and isolated from any network or media - No connectivity, no bluetooth, wifi, Internet. ie there is no way in. Factory programmed controllers that cannot be reprogrammed," said.

The former minister also suggested Musk that they would be happy to run a tutorial.

