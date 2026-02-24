Rahul Gandhi backs Youth Congress after Uday Bhanu Chib's arrest: ‘Proud of my ‘babbar sher’ comrades’

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, expressed solidarity with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) following the arrest of its national President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless’ protest at Bharat Mandapam during the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The Congress leader called the Youth Congress members "fearless" and praised their peaceful protest. “Peaceful protest is our historical legacy. It is in our blood and is the democratic right of every Indian. I am proud of my Babbar Sher comrades in the Youth Congress, who have fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the 'COMPROMISED PM,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Chib was arrested by Delhi police in connection with the shirtless protest during the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week. A court sent Chib to four days' police custody.

Chib, officially arrested after being grilled for nearly 20 hours, was booked for criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing harm to a public servant, obstructing a public servant on duty, and wilful disobedience, according to news agencies.

‘Compromises the interests of farmers’ Gandhi criticised the recently concluded framework of the India-US interim trade agreement, saying it compromises the interests of farmers, the textile industry, and the country's data security.

The senior Congress leader further slammed the centre following the arrest of Chib and other Youth Congress workers, calling the move a “proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice”.

“The Trade Deal with America has compromised the interests of the country. This agreement will harm our farmers and textile industry and hand over our data to America. The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC comrades for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice,” his post added.

What happened at the India AI Impact Summit 2026? A group of IYC workers entered the AI Expo Hall, walked with posters, and began chanting slogans. Later, they removed T-shirts.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was held in Delhi from 16 February to 20 February, marking the first global AI Summit to be hosted in the Global South. The summit has attracted government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

Kharge condemns the arrest Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday strongly condemned Chib's arrest. Talking to the media, Kharge said, “I condemn such an arrest. The youth today are desperate for jobs, and the environment in the country has deteriorated so much that people are very angry with PM Modi. I wanted PM Modi to do something good for the country, but he has destroyed the country. He has bowed down to President Trump.”

Earlier, IYC National General Secretary, Shesh Narayan Ojha, on Monday defended its protest at the AI Impact Summit, saying that a "peaceful demonstration is not anti-India."

After the BJP launched a sharp attack against Congress, calling the IYC 'shirtless' protest ‘anti-India’, Ojha slammed the Centre for arrests and detentions made in the case.