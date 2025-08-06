Rahul Gandhi gets bail for ‘defamatory remarks’ against Amit Shah in 2018

Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail by the Jharkhand court, in case over alleged ‘defamatory remarks’ against Union Home Minister Shah-surpasses-lk-advani-indias-longest-serving-home-minister-article-370-j-k-naxalism-11754375840507.html" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" data-vars-anchor-text="Amit Shah">Amit Shah in 2018, according to a PTI report on August 6,

Rahul Gandhi appeared before an MP-MLA Court at around 10.55 am, in connection with a case related to alleged defamatory remarks against Amit Shah at a rally in Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, in 2018, it added.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi on June 2, moved the Jharkhand High Court, challenging the order of the special court here, which had directed him to appear before it on June 26.

On June 10 his lawyer informed the court that Rahul Gandhi would not be able to appear on the specified day, and instead requested it to grant August 6 for the appearance, which was accepted.

‘Conditional bail has been granted, will take process ahead…’ Rahul Gandhi's counsel Pranav Daripa told the agency that the leader appeared before the court as per the direction of the Jharkhand HC. “He had sought bail. Conditional bail has been granted. We will now take the process ahead,” Daripa added.

"The case was initially registered in Ranchi and was transferred to Chaibasa in 2021. We had filed a petition for exemption from personal appearance before the high court, and we are here as per the high court's direction," he added.

Lawyers said that the court has asked Rahuk Gandhi to cooperate in the proceedings. Speaking to the news publication, another high court lawyer, Dheeraj Kumar, said, “Conditional bail was granted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Chaibasa MP-MLA special court of Supriya Rani Tigga asked Gandhi to cooperate in the trial.”

Case background An alleged defamation case was filed against Rahul Gandhi by someone named Pratap Kumar for allegedly making defamatory statements against Amit Shah at a rally in Chaibasa in 2018.

Kumar, in his petition filed before the Chaibasa magistrate court, alleged that the Congress leader's statements were defamatory and made purposely to malign the stature of Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jharkhand on August 5 to attend the funeral of veteran tribal leader and former state chief minister Shibu Soren at his ancestral village Nemra in adjoining Ramgarh district. According to officials, he took a helicopter from Ranchi to reach Chaibasa.