Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accepted the invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the sitting MP from Wayanad (Kerala) posted in Hindi, “Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue."

Earlier, Rtd. Justice Madan B. Lokur, Rtd. Justice Ajit P. Shah and N. Ram had advocated for a neutral debate on issues raised by both leaders in the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign.

In a letter to the above three, the senior congress leader said, “ I have discussed your invitation with the Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. "

“As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserve to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate" the Wayanad MP said.

Gandhi further requested, “Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate."

Reacting over the issue, Congress leader and AICC media and publicity chairman Pawan Khera said," Shri Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation for a public debate with Shri Narendra Modi. And the ball is now in the court of Shri Narendra Modi."

Meanwhile, famous Supreme Court lawyer and PIL activist Prashant Bhushan said," So, Rahul has immediately accepted the invitation from Justices Lokur, Shah & N Ram for a neutral debate on issues raised by them in the Election Campaign. But he says that Modi will never accept. Why? is he scared of being exposed?

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!