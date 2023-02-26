Rahul Gandhi's beard symbolises…: Pawan Khera on Congress leader's image makeover
Congress leader Pawan Khera commented on the buzz surrounding Rahul Gandhi's beard stating that the beard symbolizes the many people who had met Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and that it represents the journey that was undertaken.
