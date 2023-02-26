Congress leader Pawan Khera commented on the buzz surrounding Rahul Gandhi's beard stating that the beard symbolizes the many people who had met Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and that it represents the journey that was undertaken.

"Rahul ji, your beard carries the stories of thousands of people who met you during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Your beard stands for the yatra that we witnessed." Earlier, Rahul Gandhi himself has talked about his new look and said he took the decision of not shaving his beard during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now as the yatra has ended, he is yet to decide whether he will carry on with his present look.

Khera also praised Gandhi, comparing him to historical figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru, and stating that currently, the battle is being fought between two legacies - one that unites, and the other that divides. He went on to praise Sonia Gandhi's unwavering commitment to values in difficult situations, and stated that Gandhi's journey through the Bharat Jodo Yatra was meant to stop the spread of divisive politics.

"When Rahul Gandhi speaks, from Delhi to Nagpur, there is Nehru-Gandhi, Nehru Gandhi rumble by Prime Minister. Because they don't know what to reply. Sonia Gandhi has taught us that there is no compromise on values no matter how difficult the situation is," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi, you have the simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi and the depth of Nehru. How will they fight you? This is the battle of two legacies -- roots that unites and shakhas that divide. We don't hate their shakhas but they hate our roots. Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra to stop their divisive politics," Pawan Khera said.

Apart from the beard, Gandhi's choice of clothing, specifically his t-shirt, also drew attention during the yatra, as he braved the cold of North India in the garment until he reached Kashmir.