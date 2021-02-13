Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man of India', creating fake narratives on issues: FM Sitharaman2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 01:20 PM IST
- 'The veteran leader is building fake narratives identifying with the break India fringe group and is constantly abusing the constitutional heads of the nation. I am scared that the veteran leader is probably becoming doomsday man of India,' the Finance Minister said
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of creating "fake" narratives on several issues and said that the Wayanad MP is probably becoming the "doomsday man of India".
Replying to the discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha today, FM Sitharaman mentioned 10 expectations from Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lower House on Thursday and said that the former Congress chief has constantly been saying things to demean India.
A crypto kid had a $23,000-a-month condo. Then the Feds came6 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Ready to spend more on rural jobs; reforms will continue: Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Amit Shah approves over ₹3Kcr assistance for 5 states hit by natural disasters1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Second round of Covid vaccine booster shot in India starts today: 10 things to know2 min read . 12:55 PM IST
"The veteran leader is building 'fake narratives' identifying with the 'break India fringe group' and is constantly abusing the constitutional heads of the nation. I am scared that the veteran leader is probably becoming 'doomsday man of India'. The opposition is being led by the 'Doomsday man'," FM Sitharaman added.
The Finance Minister further stated that the Congress leader has been constantly insulting the country by not 'trusting' the nation.
"I remember what he said about the COVID-19 pandemic. I don't want to waste the time of the House by repeating the same but in summary, it was like I will continue to demean India," the FM said.
Sitharaman asked the Congress leader regarding the role he wants to play by 'not discussing the budget' which happens traditionally every year in the Parliament.
Sitharaman's reply comes a day after Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that the country is being run by only four people with a 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' approach.
FM Sitharaman said, "Hum Do, Hamare Do is that - we are two people taking care of the party and there are two others who I have to take care of - daughter and damad... We don't do that."
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Covishield vaccine: Govt is buying each dose for ₹210 from SII1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
Participating in the general discussion on the Budget 2021, the Congress leader had invoked the popular family planning slogan 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' and attacked the Centre, saying just four people are running the country.
"Now four people are running the country...and everyone knows who they are," Rahul Gandhi said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.