Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and actor Swara Bhaskar begin the ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai on Sunday. Speaking about the padyatra, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said, “We are at the Mani Bhavan, and we will go to the August Kranti Maidan. Our ideology is to unite everyone, and we are demanding 'nyay' for the people."

The concluding rally of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday will showcase the strength of the INDIA bloc, featuring prominent leaders such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and SP chief Akhilesh.

Speaking about the concluding rally of Gandhi's yatra at Shivaji Park, Wadettiwar told PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwai Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will take part.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj who is the Delhi health minister, CPI general secretary Dipankar Bhattarchaya, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and former CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will also take part. Prominent attendees will be Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from PTI)

