Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Thursday entered West Bengal. Congress president Adhir Chowdhury welcomed the Congress MP in Bengal. The yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district

The Congress leader exuded confidence that the opposition INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country.

"We have attached the word 'Nyay' (justice) in the yatra as injustice is prevailing across the country. BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and violence. The INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country," he said.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has concluded in Assam, passing through Golakganj, Dhubri district.

Gandhi, accompanied by other senior leaders visited a tea stall, where he interacted with people, mostly from the economically backward section. “Rahul Gandhi's visit to my tea stall comes as a surprise. It is good to have him here," the tea stall owner said.

Gandhi came to Bengal a day after the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke the ties with the INDIA bloc, an alliance of 28 opposition parties formed last year.

Banerjee said that her Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) will fight alone in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat sharing) but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal," Banerjee said.

The TMC boss also said the party will have no relationship with the Congress in the state.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The Assam leg of the march, which began on January 18, travelled 833 km in 17 districts. On the other hand, the Bengal leg of the yatra covers 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies — Darjeeling, Raigunj, North and South Malda, and two in Murshidabad — spanning five days. This is Gandhi's first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.

