Bharat Jodo Yatra: National flag hoisted at Congress office in snowfall hit Srinagar. 10 points3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:50 AM IST
- The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.
The National flag was hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar on 30 January at the closing ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.
