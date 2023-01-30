However, the event may get affected amid heavy snowfall in Kashmir. Moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded in the plains of Kashmir, while the higher reaches experienced heavy to very heavy falls. The officials told PTI that said Srinagar received about seven inches of fresh snowfall, Gulmarg more than a feet, Pahalgam nine inches, Gurez 1.5 feet and the plains of Kupwara district around four inches. In the upper reaches, it was around one-two feet. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for traffic due to snow and landslides at many places along the arterial road. The officials said the bad weather affected air traffic to and from the valley as flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended.