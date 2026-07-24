Rahul Gandhi blames Dharmendra Pradhan over protester's ‘pellet gun’ injury during CJP protest march: ‘Enough is Enough’

Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday introduced a student protester named Sahil who was allegedly injured after being hit by a “pellet” fired by security personnel during the July 20 protest march called by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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Gandhi blamed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the situation, saying his policies had led to widespread student protests and the alleged injury of Sahil.

He also demanded action against those accused of firing at and using batons on protesting students, and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the students.

‘Stop assaulting and threatening students’

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the protests involving Sahil and the CJP on July 20? ⌵ The protests were triggered by allegations of a paper leak in the SSC Delhi Constable exam, leading students to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why did Rahul Gandhi blame Dharmendra Pradhan for the protester's injury? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi blamed Dharmendra Pradhan's policies for causing widespread student protests, which he claims led to the injury of student Sahil during the protest. 3 How did the authorities respond to claims of pellet gun use during the protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police denied using pellet guns against protesters, stating that such claims are false, while the CRPF is currently verifying reports regarding their deployment during the incident. 4 What demands were made by the protesters during the CJP march? ⌵ Protesters demanded the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for the alleged use of violence against them, and actions against those responsible for the paper leak scandal. 5 Should students participate in protests if universities issue warnings against them? ⌵ While students are encouraged to exercise their democratic rights, advisories from universities suggest that participation in unauthorized protests may lead to legal consequences and impact academic progress.

Gandhi, while addressing the media outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10, Janpath, spoke alongside Sahil, who he claimed was hit by a pellet gun during a peaceful demonstration while carrying the national flag.

"You are saying that protesters have been hit by pellet guns. I want to explain when were pellet guns fired. My brother was struck by a pellet gun when he was peacefully protesting with a tricolour in hand," Gandhi said, according to PTI.

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He remarked, “Pradhan is the reason this brother has gotten shot, he is the reason thousands of people are outside on the streets protesting.”

Showing Sahil's injuries to the media by lifting his T-shirt, Gandhi claimed that the protester's eye had been damaged and that he had lost vision in that eye.

"This is the future of our country. This has happened to thousands of youth, they have been shot at with pellet guns and have been beaten up in lathi-charge. What are they doing? They are doing peaceful protests," he added.

Gandhi said Sahil had appeared for a police recruitment examination, but the test was allegedly compromised after the question paper was leaked.

He said Sahil's parents had supported his preparation with their hard-earned money and accused the government of failing students. Gandhi mentioned the government must stop misleading people and alleged that the future of young Indians had been attacked.

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"They are saying three things -- the Education Minister, because of whom the students are protesting and paper leaks happened, must be removed; action must be taken against those who have fired at our future and beat them with lathis. Narendra Modi, who is the operator of the system, should apologise to thousands of students," Gandhi said.

He added that there was uncertainty over whether Sahil's eyesight could be restored.

"Stop assaulting and threatening our students," the former Congress chief said while criticising the government's handling of the protests.

In a later post on social media, Gandhi claimed that Sahil was peacefully participating in the July 20 protest when he was allegedly hit in the face by a pellet gun.

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"19 year old Sahil is a student at Delhi University. He drives a car part time to support his family. Like thousands of others, he too is a victim of paper leaks -- the SSC Delhi Constable exam in 2025. Now he's worried that the SSC has chosen the same vendor again, and that the paper might leak again," Gandhi wrote.

He said Sahil joined the protest seeking justice and a better future but now faced the possibility of permanent vision loss in one eye.

"He joined the protests to demand justice and a better future. Now he risks losing vision in one eye permanently. This is what our students face for asking questions and demanding accountability. We stand with Sahil. We stand with every student demanding accountability. Enough is enough. Education Minister Pradhan must resign," Gandhi said.

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Gandhi also described Pradhan a "criminal education minister", alleging that he represented the failure of India's education system and should be removed from office.

What did Sahil say? Sahil, who was allegedly injured by a pellet in his right eye, said he was seeking justice. He has undergone one surgery to treat the injury and remove pellets and is awaiting another procedure.

After the incident, he was taken first to Lady Hardinge Medical College and later to Safdarjung Hospital before being shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre on July 21.

The reported use of pellet guns during the protest has also sparked controversy. While Delhi Police has denied using pellet guns against protesters during the march, the CRPF, whose Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed during the demonstration, has not responded to queries regarding the alleged use of pellet guns.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X