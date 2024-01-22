Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday jumped out of his vehicle to greet ‘BJP and Modi supporters’ in Assam during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The grand old party posted a video of the crowd chanting ‘Modi-Modi’, and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ with saffron flags on its official handle X (formerly Twitter).

In the visuals, Rahul Gandhi was seen blowing flying kisses at his rivals' supporters and asking the driver ‘Why don’t you stop here'. The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and Rahul Gandhi stepped down to greet them. “Mohabbat ki dukaan is open for everyone, India will unite, and India will win," the Congress party wrote on the microblogging site while sharing the video.

The Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began on January 18 and will continue till January 25, covering 17 districts of the northeast state.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was also mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday evening. The incident took place when Gandhi and some other leaders stopped at the restaurant in Ambagan on their way to their night halt in Rupohi, about 10 km from the site.

The crowd raised slogans against the MP and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain.

Gandhi and other leaders were escorted out of the eatery by security personnel.

There was another incident of attack on vehicles of party workers returning from the rally, an eyewitness said, adding three members of the students' wing were admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah was assaulted and senior central leader Jairam Ramesh's car was attacked in two separate incidents in Sonitpur district, through which the Yatra entered Nagaon.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being led by Gandhi, reached the central Assam district earlier in the day. The leaders addressed a public rally in Kaliabor in the afternoon, in which Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present.

