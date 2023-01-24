While addressing a conference, Gandhi said, "We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views."

He further clarified that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that.

#WATCH | We don't appreciate Digvijaya Singh's personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/O67iRg8aNk — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

Earlier on Monday, the Congress too had distanced itself from Singh's remarks questioning the 2019 surgical strikes and said that the views do not reflect the position of the party which supports all military actions that are in national interest.

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

Here's what Digvijay Singh said:

Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh alleged that the government did not agree to the CRPF request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi and 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives in Pulwama in 2019 to a terror attack.

"They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had said.

Not just this, he then posted a video on Twitter and questioned, “From where did the terrorists get 300 kg of RDX in Pulwama incident? DSP Davinder Singh was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India."

Earlier today, Singh trying to put an end to the row also said: "I have got the greatest regard for the Defence forces" as the leaders marched on along with other padayatris.

Meanwhile, Singh's remark drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the opposition party of "insulting" the armed forces after being "blinded" by its "hate" for PM Modi.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at the Congress saying such comments show that the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march across the country is Bharat Jodo Yatra only in name while he and his party colleagues are working to "break" the country.

"It is essentially "Bharat todo yatra", Bhatia said.

"India will not tolerate if they speak against armed forces. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress hate PM Modi but it seems they have been blinded by the hate to an extent that their dedication to the country has withered away," he said.

While speaking to ANI, former IAF officer Wg Cdr Praful Bakshi (retd) said on Monday that, "The Army does not give any proof. What proof should it give and why? If you want to know, ask the Pakistanis. If they are your friends, they will tell you, if not, they won't. Nobody can compel the Army to give proof. If the government wants to give proof, it can. But the government also knows that it would be against the policy of the Army. The Pakistanis levelled the place where the attack took place. It does not matter who says what. I think it is not even a question. The media should not react to this."

The former IAF officer said that Pakistan has come down to its knees after the strikes, adding that it is the duty of the Army "not to answer".

"It is about national security. The strike was conducted for the country. Neither the Army nor the government is bound to answer how and why the strikes were conducted. Pakistan has come to its knees after the strikes. Now their Prime Minister wants good relations with India. It is the duty of the Army not to answer even if the almighty asks," he said.