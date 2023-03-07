Rahul Gandhi concludes week-long UK tour: Statements he made to gain BJP's ire5 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Demonetisation, we were not allowed to discuss. GST we were not allowed to discuss. Chinese troops entering Indian territory we were not allowed to discuss. I remember a Parliament where there were vibrant discussions: Gandhi had said at the British Parliament
Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has now made news for for statements delivered at Cambridge University, at a convention organised by association of Journalists in London and finally during an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London. Rounding off his week-long UK tour, Gandhi touched upon democracy in India, Pegasus row, China threat and staying true to his identity as the Opposition leader since 2014, the BJP rule in India.
