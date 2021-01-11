Rahul Gandhi congratulates AI all-women crew, says 'you have made country proud'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a historic move, Air India's longest direct route flight with the all-women pilot team landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres.
Marking this as a superb achievement, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to say congratulations to Air India’s all-women cockpit crew team for successfully completing longest direct route flight, which landed in Bengaluru from San Francisco, flying over the North Pole and covering a distance of about 16,000 kilometres.
Meanwhile, Dushyant Singh congratulated Captain Zoya Agarwal, Captain Papagiri Thanmei, Captain Akanksha and Captain Shivani on this historic achievement on Twitter.
The inaugural flight AI176 departed from San Francisco in the USA at 8.30 pm (local time) on Saturday and landed at the Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 am (local time) today.
It was the first direct non-stop flight between the two tech cities - San Francisco and Bengaluru.
Air India will operate two non-stop flights per week to Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, departing on Saturday and Tuesday. The return flight from Bangalore arrives on Mondays and Thursdays, San Francisco International Airport said in a statement.
Air India will operate the flights using state-of-the-art Boeing 777-200LR long-range aircraft equipped with 238 seats, comprising 8 First Class, 35 Business Class, and 195 Economy Class seats.