‘Matter of national…’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Agniveer, says Ajay Kumar’s family didn’t get assistance

  • Once again reiterating that the family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance from the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he will keep raising the ‘matter of national security.’

Updated5 Jul 2024, 09:34 PM IST
A screengrab from a video posted on X by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again targeted Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre over Agniveer scheme and reiterated that Ajay Kumar's family has not received any assistance from the government till date.

The remark comes after the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on July 3 issued a statement on its X handle and said claimed that at Ajay Kumar's family had already been paid 98.39 lakh.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar has not received any compensation from the government till date.

“There is a difference between 'Compensation' and ‘Insurance’. The payment has been made to the family of the martyr only by the insurance company,” said the Congress leader.

Gandhi added that the family of Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance that they should have received from the government.

“The family of every martyr who sacrifices his life for the country should be respected but the Modi government is discriminating against them. Whatever the government says, this is a matter of national security and I will keep raising it,” said Gandhi.

Responding to Army' post on compensation to Ajay Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Army is committed to the welfare of Agniveers.

"Shut down scheme"

The family members of Ajay Kumar has demanded that the government shut down the Agniveer scheme.

"My brother lost his life for a job of four years. While the government promises Rs1 crore, can a family survive solely on that amount without him?" asked Kumar's sister.

What Indian Army said

It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar, said ADGPI in a post on X

“The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid 98.39 lakhs. Ex - Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post due Police verification. The total amount will be 1.65 Cr approximately,” added ADGPI.

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 09:34 PM IST
