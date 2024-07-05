‘Matter of national…’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Agniveer, says Ajay Kumar’s family didn’t get assistance

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday once again targeted Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre over Agniveer scheme and reiterated that Ajay Kumar's family has not received any assistance from the government till date.

The remark comes after the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) on July 3 issued a statement on its X handle and said claimed that at Ajay Kumar's family had already been paid ₹98.39 lakh.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said the family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar has not received any compensation from the government till date.

“There is a difference between 'Compensation' and ‘Insurance’. The payment has been made to the family of the martyr only by the insurance company,” said the Congress leader.

Gandhi added that the family of Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance that they should have received from the government.

“The family of every martyr who sacrifices his life for the country should be respected but the Modi government is discriminating against them. Whatever the government says, this is a matter of national security and I will keep raising it,” said Gandhi.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 5, 2024

Responding to Army' post on compensation to Ajay Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Army is committed to the welfare of Agniveers.

"Shut down scheme" The family members of Ajay Kumar has demanded that the government shut down the Agniveer scheme.

"My brother lost his life for a job of four years. While the government promises Rs1 crore, can a family survive solely on that amount without him?" asked Kumar's sister.

What Indian Army said It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar, said ADGPI in a post on X