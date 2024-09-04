Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Narendra Modi-led government at Centre of snatching the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, and advocated for the restoration of the region's statehood.

The Congress leader made the remark while addressing an election rally in Ramban ahead of the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and said that for the first time in the history of independent India, a state was turned into a Union Territory.

Stating that not only the statehood has been snatched away, Gandhi added, “Your rights, your wealth, everything is being snatched away from you.”

Further demanding that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir has to be returned, Gandhi said that the withdrawal of autonomous status has also eroded the rights and resources of its people.

"We wanted that you should first get statehood and then elections should be held. But the BJP does not want this, they say that first elections will be held and then the issue of statehood will be discussed. We are saying that whatever happens, we will get statehood for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Whether the BJP wants it or not, we will exert so much pressure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to be given statehood," ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.

Drawing a parallel between the region's past monarchical rule and its present governance, Gandhi said, “ In 1947, we removed the kings, formed a democratic government and gave a Constitution to the country. But... Today, there is a 'king' named LG sitting in Jammu and Kashmir, who is snatching your money and giving it to outsiders.”

BJP spreading hatred: Gandhi The Congress leader accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading hatred and said that they have to open a shop of love amid 'hatred'.

— This fight is between two ideologies. On one side — hatred, violence, and fear. On the other hand — love and respect.

— We walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, during which we gave the slogan — 'We have to open a shop of love in the market of hatred.

— BJP's job is to spread hatred, our job is to spread love. They break, we unite.

'Will fill all government vacancies' Rahul Gandhi said that the first task after coming to power will be to fill all the government vacancies. "We will regularize the daily wage workers, make them permanent and we will increase their income.”