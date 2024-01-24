 Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says 'file 25 more cases' | Top 5 quotes | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 24 2024 11:28:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.70 2.00%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,438.65 0.77%
  1. Asian Paints share price
  2. 2,993.35 -2.11%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,834.95 -0.70%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.00 0.84%
Business News/ News / India/  Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says 'file 25 more cases' | Top 5 quotes
Back Back

Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says 'file 25 more cases' | Top 5 quotes

 Livemint

Rahul Gandhi dares Assam to file as many cases as they can, says he won't be intimidated. He accuses BJP-RSS of wanting to wipe out language, culture, and history of Assam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the BJP-ruled northeast state ‘Assam’ to file "as many cases as they can" but still he will not be intimidated. The remarks came after Guwahati Police filed a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking the crowd. 

Addressing his first public meeting on the 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta district, the Congress leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him the "most corrupt CM" of the country with a series of allegations related to land and areca nut.

Top five quotes from Rahul Gandhi's address on Assam govt

1) “I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me."

2) “BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only."

3) “Even if you have paan (betel leaves), the supari business lies with him...In the evening when you have paan, you will know that it belongs to the Chief Minister. He picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country."

4) “Your Chief Minister spreads fear and hatred 24 hours a day. But he does not stop there. When fear and hatred spread in Assam, your Chief Minister steals your land. He spreads hatred and when you stare elsewhere he picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country."

5) “When you see media or TV, the Chief Minister is behind the TV. Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them. The control of Assam's Chief Minister is in the hands of Amit Shah. If he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) dares to say anything against Amit Shah, he will be thrown out of the party in two minutes."

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App