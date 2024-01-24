Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, says 'file 25 more cases' | Top 5 quotes
Rahul Gandhi dares Assam to file as many cases as they can, says he won't be intimidated. He accuses BJP-RSS of wanting to wipe out language, culture, and history of Assam.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the BJP-ruled northeast state ‘Assam’ to file "as many cases as they can" but still he will not be intimidated. The remarks came after Guwahati Police filed a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking the crowd.
3) “Even if you have paan (betel leaves), the supari business lies with him...In the evening when you have paan, you will know that it belongs to the Chief Minister. He picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country."
4) “Your Chief Minister spreads fear and hatred 24 hours a day. But he does not stop there. When fear and hatred spread in Assam, your Chief Minister steals your land. He spreads hatred and when you stare elsewhere he picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country."
5) “When you see media or TV, the Chief Minister is behind the TV. Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them. The control of Assam's Chief Minister is in the hands of Amit Shah. If he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) dares to say anything against Amit Shah, he will be thrown out of the party in two minutes."
(With inputs from agencies)
