Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared the BJP-ruled northeast state ‘Assam’ to file "as many cases as they can" but still he will not be intimidated. The remarks came after Guwahati Police filed a case against him and other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking the crowd.

Addressing his first public meeting on the 7th day of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Barpeta district, the Congress leader slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and termed him the "most corrupt CM" of the country with a series of allegations related to land and areca nut. Top five quotes from Rahul Gandhi's address on Assam govt 1) “I don't know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, you can't intimidate me. BJP-RSS can't intimidate me." 2) “BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture, and history of Assam. They want to run Assam from Nagpur, but we will not allow it. Assam will be run from Assam only."

3) “Even if you have paan (betel leaves), the supari business lies with him...In the evening when you have paan, you will know that it belongs to the Chief Minister. He picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country."

4) “Your Chief Minister spreads fear and hatred 24 hours a day. But he does not stop there. When fear and hatred spread in Assam, your Chief Minister steals your land. He spreads hatred and when you stare elsewhere he picks your pocket. This is his work. He is the most corrupt Chief Minister in the country."

5) “When you see media or TV, the Chief Minister is behind the TV. Whatever is told to you by the media is exactly what Assam CM has conveyed to them. The control of Assam's Chief Minister is in the hands of Amit Shah. If he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) dares to say anything against Amit Shah, he will be thrown out of the party in two minutes."

(With inputs from agencies)

