Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi asked to appear before Bengaluru court on June 7
Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before court on June 7.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to appear before a court in Bengaluru in connection with a defamation case filed by the BJP leader.
The Congress party leader has been asked to appear in court on June 7.
