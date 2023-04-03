Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Congress leader files appeal in sessions court against conviction2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:45 PM IST
If Gandhi's conviction is not overturned, he will stand disqualified from contesting elections for the next 8 years.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal before a Surat sessions court on Monday against his conviction in a criminal defamation case. Unless the verdict is overturned, Gandhi will be barred from contesting elections for the next 8 years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×