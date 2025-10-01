Rahul Gandhi demands probe into journalist's 'mysterious death' in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into the death of a journalist, whose body was found in a lake in Uttarkashi district.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded that the family of the victim -- Rajiv Pratap Singh -- should receive justice without delay. Singh had been missing since September 18 and his body was fished out of the Joshiada lake on September 28.

"The disappearance and subsequent death of young Uttarakhand journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh is not only tragic but horrifying," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X on Tuesday.

"I express my condolences to the bereaved family and stand with them during this difficult time," he said.

Under the BJP rule, honest journalism today lives in the shadow of fear and insecurity, Gandhi alleged.

Those who write the truth, speak out for the public, and question the government are being silenced through threats and violence, he claimed.

The entire incident involving Rajiv Singh points to such a conspiracy, Gandhi said.

"There should be an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation into Rajiv Singh's death, and the victim's family should receive justice without delay," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also shared a screenshot of a media report on the journalist's death, which said "mysterious death of journalist who exposed the condition of a government hospital".

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and members of the media fraternity have expressed grief at the journalist's death. Dhami has also ordered a "thorough and impartial" probe into his death.

Pratap had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Uttarkashi on the night of September 18. His car was found on the bank of the Bhagirathi River the next day.