Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP over defamation case - A look at other controversial remarks made by Congress leader2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a 2019 criminal defamation case this week. The disqualified Congress MP was sentenced to two years in prison over a remark using the surname 'Modi' at a poll campaign event.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines this week after a Surat court handed him a two year jail term in a criminal defamation case. The verdict has also prompted his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, with furious Congress leaders insisting that they would fight the developments both "legally and politically". This is however not the first time that Gandhi has found himself mired in controversy over his comments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×