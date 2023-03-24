Gandhi had triggered protests after contending that even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Make In India' it has now become 'rape in India' - with such incidents being reported in newspapers across the country. Following this, a social worker had lodged a sedition case against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader had however insisted that he would never apologise for the assertion. Instead, he demanded an apology from Narendra Modi, claiming that the Prime Minister had called Delhi a "rape capital" under the UPA government.

