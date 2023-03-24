With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from the Lok Sabha following a lower court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, political leaders have spoken out in open and alleged BJP is behind the conspiracy.

Commenting on the decision, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter and wrote, “We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti."

Expressing similar opinion, Congress president Mallikajun Kharge said, "They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, If needed we'll go to jail to save democracy."

He added, “We've called a meeting of our senior party leaders at the party office at 5pm today. In the meeting, we will formulate our strategy as to how to proceed forward."

Earlier on 23 March, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

Following this, Lok Sabha Secretariat on 24 March announced that the Wayanad MP has been disqualified from Lok Sabha and it would be effective from date of his conviction 23 March.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi is on a bail in a corruption case of National Herald...He is habitual of going far from truth in Parliament...I think Rahul Gandhi believes he's above Parliament, law, country, he's privileged and Gandhi family can do anything."

Maharashtra Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan commented, "Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as an MP. We had suspected this as soon as the two years jail term was pronounced - this is essential to cancel anyone's membership (of the House). They could have pronounced a 6-month or 1-year jail term but the 2 years term meant that they had a further plan and they did it today. I condemn this action. This shows how scared of Rahul Gandhi is Narendra Modi."

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, "We condemn the way in which Rahul Gandhi is disqualified...On the basis of Surat Court verdict, under Modi Govt's pressure, Lok Sabha disqualified him...If action is taken on calling someone "chor", we'll call them "daaku."

“The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It's a clear case of anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt," Congress MP KC Venugopal said.

While reacting on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP, BJP MP Vinod Sonkar said, “This is a Court order, everyone should accept it. The Court convicted him. The manner in which he insulted a community at the time of the elections...this has sent out a good message across the country."

With agency inputs.