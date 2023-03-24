Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha, opposition leaders hit out at BJP2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Earlier on 23 March, a Surat court sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.
With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from the Lok Sabha following a lower court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison, political leaders have spoken out in open and alleged BJP is behind the conspiracy.
