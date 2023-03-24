Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha, opposition leaders hit out at BJP

Maharashtra Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan commented, "Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as an MP. We had suspected this as soon as the two years jail term was pronounced - this is essential to cancel anyone's membership (of the House). They could have pronounced a 6-month or 1-year jail term but the 2 years term meant that they had a further plan and they did it today. I condemn this action. This shows how scared of Rahul Gandhi is Narendra Modi."

