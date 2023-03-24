Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha - What's the next step for Congress?2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:11 PM IST
Congress leaders are gearing up to file an appeal against the Surat court's verdict. Party leaders have also called for a strategy meeting on Friday evening and led protests against the verdict in various parts of the country.
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament on Friday. The development came less than a day after the senior Congress leader was handed a two year jail term in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Party leaders insist that they will fight the battle both "legally and politically".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×