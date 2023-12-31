Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP from Wayanad, a biker, has now shared his experience making orange marmalade for mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi shared he used the recipe by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make the orange marmalade from SCRATCH! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Orange marmalade is my Mum's favorite Jam and Priyanka has perfected the recipe over time. Now it's my turn to fill these delightful jars of joy." Rahul Gandhi captioned the video.

The video shared by Rahul Gandhi on the last day of 2023, shows the mother-son duo engage in a banter while they make the orange marmalade. "If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too," Rahul Gandhi said as he stirred the oranges on the gas stove. "They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi quipped evoking hearty laughter from Rahul. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further in the video, as they waited for the oranges to boil, Sonia Gandhi said Rahul's stubbornness annoys her a lot as she is also very stubborn.

Sonia Gandhi, in the video, also talks about a quality that she likes the most about son Rahul, she said Rahul Gandhi is very caring.

"It's my sister's recipe, not mine, She found the recipe and improved it. I am just implementing it," Rahul Gandhi said. The process started with the mother-son duo visiting the garden to pluck small oranges, washing them and juicing them. "If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too. What do you say, mummy?" Rahul Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi replied. "That's good, then we can pick it up again," Rahul Gandhi said laughing.

In the video the Gandhi duo also talks about the best cook in the house- Sonia Gandhi's mother. They said The best cook in the family was Sonia Gandhi's mother who learnt many recipes from the Gandhis' Kashmiri relatives, Rahul Gandhi said.

“When an Indian person goes abroad...I am not talking about today because there are Indian restaurants everywhere...you cannot adjust to the foods in the UK or elsewhere. Similarly, when I came here, it took me time to adjust," Sonia Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sonia Gandhi said it took her time to adjust to Indian flavours, especially the chillies and also green coriander. "She didn't like achaar also earlier, but now she likes it," Rahul Gandhi said.

As Sonia Gandhi explained how she adjusted and then fell in love with Indian food, she said now every time she comes from abroad the first thing she wants to have is arhar (toor) daal and rice.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!