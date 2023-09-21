comScore
Rahul Gandhi dons 'Coolie' attire to meet railway porters at Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi. Watch
Rahul Gandhi dons 'Coolie' attire to meet railway porters at Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi. Watch

 1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, met railway porter in a different avatar. While discussing their common problems at Anand Vihar ISBT, Rahul Gandhi wore Coolie shirt and badge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets porters at Anand Vihar railway station, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets porters at Anand Vihar railway station, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doned a different avatar to meet railway porters at Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi on Thursday. While discussing their trials and tribulations, Congress leader wore porter dress and badge.

While meeting the porters at the Anand Vihar ISBT, he not only wore the red shirt and the badge, but also carried the load.

Surrounded by hundreds of porters, Rahul Gandhi's gesture was applauded by the crowd.

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST
