Congress leader Rahul Gandhi doned a different avatar to meet railway porters at Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi on Thursday. While discussing their trials and tribulations, Congress leader wore porter dress and badge.

While meeting the porters at the Anand Vihar ISBT, he not only wore the red shirt and the badge, but also carried the load.

Surrounded by hundreds of porters, Rahul Gandhi's gesture was applauded by the crowd.