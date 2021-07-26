Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three farm laws. Donning a half-sleeved shirt, trousers and sandals, with a face mask, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a red tractor.

Extending support to farmers who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws, the Wayanad MP said, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," ANI tweeted.

"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," he added, ANI tweeted.

He was accompanied by Congress MPs, who raised slogans against the farm laws and the Centre.

Shortly after Gandhi reached Parliament, Delhi Police arrested Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for violating Section 144 of CrPC through the party's demonstration.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway and the House is witnessing major uproar over Covid-19 pandemic handling, three farm laws and Pegasus spyware snooping allegations on the government.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.





