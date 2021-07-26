Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest farm laws. Watch video

Extending support to farmers who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws, the Wayanad MP said, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," ANI tweeted.

