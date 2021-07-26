Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest farm laws. Watch video

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest farm laws. Watch video

Premium
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Congress MPs.
1 min read . 12:02 PM IST Livemint

Rahul Gandhi today drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three farm laws. Donning a half-sleeved shirt, trousers and sandals, with a face mask, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a red tractor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three farm laws. Donning a half-sleeved shirt, trousers and sandals, with a face mask, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding a red tractor.

Extending support to farmers who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws, the Wayanad MP said, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," ANI tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Extending support to farmers who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws, the Wayanad MP said, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen," ANI tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," he added, ANI tweeted.

"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," he added, ANI tweeted.

He was accompanied by Congress MPs, who raised slogans against the farm laws and the Centre.

He was accompanied by Congress MPs, who raised slogans against the farm laws and the Centre.

Watch the video here

Watch the video here

Shortly after Gandhi reached Parliament, Delhi Police arrested Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for violating Section 144 of CrPC through the party's demonstration.

Shortly after Gandhi reached Parliament, Delhi Police arrested Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala for violating Section 144 of CrPC through the party's demonstration.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway and the House is witnessing major uproar over Covid-19 pandemic handling, three farm laws and Pegasus spyware snooping allegations on the government.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway and the House is witnessing major uproar over Covid-19 pandemic handling, three farm laws and Pegasus spyware snooping allegations on the government.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!