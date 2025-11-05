'Brazilian model voted as Sweety, Saraswati'; Rahul Gandhi drops 'H-files' to claim 'vote chori' in Haryana election

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi released 'H-files' on Wednesday, November 5, alleging poll irregularities in Haryana elections. He said a plan was put in place to convert the Congress' victory into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP).

Rahul Gandhi said in a press conference on Wednesday, “...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters [in Haryana] are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicates or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...one in eight voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

He said, "All [exit] polls pointed to a Congress victory [in Haryana]...The other things that were surprising to us were that for the first time in Haryana's electoral history ever, postal votes were different from the actual voting...This had never happened in Haryana before.”

“So, we thought of delving into the details. When I first saw this information that you are going to see, I struggled to believe it. I was in shock...I told the team to cross-check multiple times,” the Congress leader said.

'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety': Brazilian model voted 22 times Rahul Gandhi alleged that a Brazilian model voted 22 times in the Haryana Elections.

"...the Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?...She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana...," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi in press conference.

'Rahul Gandhi questions EC' Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, “...I want the young people, GenZ of India, to understand this clearly because this is about your future...I am questioning the EC, democractic process in India, so I am doing it with 100% proof.”

“We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert the Congress' landslide victory into a loss...,” Gandhi said.