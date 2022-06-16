Rahul Gandhi ED probe: Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah detained during Congress protest

Rahul Gandhi ED probe: Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah detained during Congress protest2 min read . 02:48 PM IST
ED has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the fourth time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case
Congress has been staging protests against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in several states across the country.
On Thursday, protests were held in Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.
Bangaluru witnessed traffic snarls ahead of the Congress protest march. Starting from the Congress office, the march was going to end at Raj Bhaven.
The Karnataka Congress was to give a memorandum to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot over the matter. The party delegation also said it will hand over a complaint letter against Bharatiya Janata Party.
However, during protests, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police.
"The protest is our right. We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders. They are harassing only Congress people," Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Bengaluru Police said the Congress protest was against the high court's order.
"High Court had earlier ordered that protests will not be held anywhere except Freedom Park. We conveyed it to them. They gave us in writing about protest but we rejected it. We conveyed it to them in the morning too. If they proceed, we will take them into preventive custody," said Bheemashankar S Guled, deputy commissioner of police, Bengaluru East.
Protests in other states
Meanwhile, Congress workers also held a protest in Chandigarh against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case. Several workers of the party were detained by police.
"I cannot understand what has Rahul Gandhi done that he has been called for three days? Yesterday, Delhi Police barged into AICC office and beat up our MPs. Such vendetta politics has never been seen before. Government should not try to suppress voices," said Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring.
Congress workers also staged a demonstration in Hyderabad, Chennai and Jaipur.
"They want to suppress Rahul Gandhi's voice. They can't scare Indira Gandhi's grandson with lathis. Congress will be the reason behind BJP's end," said Rajasthan minister P Khachariyawas.
Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse Congress workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram.
Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the probe on Friday by the ED in connection. The Congress leader left the office of the agency after 9 pm on Wednesday.
The former Congress chief appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning.
With inputs from agencies.
